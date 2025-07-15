Bomb Threat at Bombay Stock Exchange: BSE Gets Threatening Email Saying 4RDX IED In Building

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a threatening email on Tuesday morning claiming that four RDX IED bombs had been planted in its tower building and would explode at 3 PM. The email was sent from an ID bearing the name “Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan”, prompting immediate security action. A case has been filed with the Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).The police have launched a further investigation to ascertain the sender of the email and nab the suspect.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), is an Indian stock exchange based in Mumbai. Established in 1875,it is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world. It is the 6th largest stock exchange in the world. On March 12, 1993, BSE was targeted in a coordinated terrorist attack where a powerful car bomb exploded in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange building. The 28-storey building was severely damaged. The attacks were coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim, don of the Bombay-based international organized crime syndicate named D-Company and his sub-ordinate Tiger Memon. Both the prime accused have been absconding since then. The single-day attacks resulted in 257 fatalities and 1,400 injuries marking one of the deadliest terror attacks in the city’s history.