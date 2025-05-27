Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport Linked to Domestic Dispute; Accused Let Off With Warning

Panic gripped security agencies on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was received claiming that a flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport would be blown up. Security teams were immediately mobilized, and a thorough search of the aircraft was conducted. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Following the threat, police launched an investigation to trace the caller. A suspect was detained from the Andheri MIDC area and later identified as Manjeet Kumar Gautam (35), a tailor by profession. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Gautam made the hoax call following a dispute with his wife and a subsequent bout of depression. He was handed over to Azad Maidan Police, who registered a non-cognizable offence against him and released him after issuing a notice.

According to sources, the Mumbai Police control room received the threat call around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The caller warned that the Mumbai airport would be bombed by 2 p.m. Security checks were conducted across the airport, but no explosives or suspicious items were found.

Based on the call tracing, police identified the caller as being in the jurisdiction of the Sakinaka Police Station. Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Rajiv Chavan, Sub-Inspector Kashid and the Crime Detection Team launched a search operation. Although the caller’s mobile phone was switched off, police used technological tools to trace his identity and location.

Gautam was located working in a small garment unit in the Andheri MIDC area. He was taken into custody and questioned, during which he admitted to making the call in a state of emotional distress. He told police that he “wanted to go to jail” and even expressed suicidal thoughts.

Police confirmed that Gautam had no prior criminal record. Following the investigation, Azad Maidan Police issued him a notice and released him.

Officials stated that the threat stemmed from personal issues and emotional instability rather than any malicious intent.