Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport: Unidentified Caller Warns of Explosives on Flight to Azerbaijan
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2024 09:45 AM2024-11-14T09:45:08+5:302024-11-14T09:46:48+5:30
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon when an anonymous caller claimed that a plot to blow up the airport was underway.
The call was directed to the CISF control room, where the caller mentioned a person named Mohammad traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives.
Following the warning, the CISF immediately notified the Sahar Police, prompting a swift investigation at the airport. This incident is part of a broader pattern of bomb threats targeting airports, with hundreds of planes having received similar threats since October 14.