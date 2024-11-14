Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport: Unidentified Caller Warns of Explosives on Flight to Azerbaijan

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon when an anonymous caller claimed that a plot to blow up the airport was underway.

The call was directed to the CISF control room, where the caller mentioned a person named Mohammad traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives.

Following the warning, the CISF immediately notified the Sahar Police, prompting a swift investigation at the airport. This incident is part of a broader pattern of bomb threats targeting airports, with hundreds of planes having received similar threats since October 14.