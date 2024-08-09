Bomb Threat at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Causes Panic; Police on High Alert

A call to the Government Railway Police (GRP) control room on Friday evening sparked alarm as an unknown person claimed that RDX had been planted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Following the call, the GRP promptly alerted all railway units to the potential threat.

Following this call, the police went into action mode and conducted searches at all CSMT stations, but nothing was found.

A police officer stated that efforts are being made to trace the person who made the call. The officer mentioned that when an attempt was made to trace the caller's location, it showed up near CSMT. Shortly after, the individual switched off the mobile phone.

The officer also stated that the number used to make the call traced the caller's address to locations in both Mumbai and Bihar, and police teams have been dispatched to his residence.

CSTM station is a very busy station. Apart from local trains, long distance express trains also depart from here. More than 10 lakh passengers travel from this station daily.

