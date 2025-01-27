Bomb Threat In Mumbai : KES College in Kandivali West Receives Threatening Email

On Monday, KES College in Kandivali West, Mumbai, received a bomb threat via its official email, according to police reports. The Mumbai Police quickly deployed a team to the college to investigate the situation. Security measures were promptly put in place to ensure the safety of students and staff. Authorities are currently conducting a detailed search of the premises and working to trace the source of the threatening email. Further updates are awaited.

This incident follows a similar one from Thursday, when a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai received a bomb threat through email. In response, the police heightened security in the region and evacuated the school. The bomb detection squad thoroughly examined the premises but found no explosives, and the bomb threat was later determined to be a hoax.