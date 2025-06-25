Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Two Schools in Nala Sopara Receive Threatening Email About Explosives

Mother Mary School, an international school in Nala Sopara that comes under the jurisdiction of Vasai-Virar, received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, June 25. After the threat message, students and teachers panicked.

The local police and bomb disposal squad were swiftly dispatched to the school. As a precautionary measure, the students, teachers, and other staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises.

Visuals From Schools

Nala Sopara, Maharashtra: Mother Mary School and an international school in Nalasopara West received bomb threats via email in morning, prompting police to evacuate students and conduct a search. Authorities have increased security and urged people to stay calm pic.twitter.com/07ewkOZ7cl — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2025

Police teams, including bomb detection and disposal squads, searched the area. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperative while investigations are underway.