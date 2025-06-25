Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Two Schools in Nala Sopara Receive Threatening Email About Explosives

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 25, 2025 13:05 IST2025-06-25T13:03:35+5:302025-06-25T13:05:43+5:30

Mother Mary School, an international school in Nala Sopara that comes under the jurisdiction of Vasai-Virar, received bomb threats ...

Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Two Schools in Nala Sopara Receive Threatening Email About Explosives | Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Two Schools in Nala Sopara Receive Threatening Email About Explosives

Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Two Schools in Nala Sopara Receive Threatening Email About Explosives

Mother Mary School, an international school in Nala Sopara that comes under the jurisdiction of Vasai-Virar, received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, June 25. After the threat message, students and teachers panicked. 

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Fired Driver Turns Predator, Stalks Ex-Employer Despite 6 Arrests.

The local police and bomb disposal squad were swiftly dispatched to the school. As a precautionary measure, the students, teachers, and other staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises. 

Visuals From Schools

Police teams, including bomb detection and disposal squads, searched the area. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperative while investigations are underway. 

Open in app
Tags :Nala SoparaVasai-VirarBomb ThreatBomb Threat EmailSchool