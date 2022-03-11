Bombay HC reserves Nawab Malik's plea over his arrest by ED for Mar 15

Bombay high court on Friday reserved Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's plea over his arrest by ED for March 15. Malik had termed his arrest as 'wrong and illegal', reported ANI.

Malik in his plea said his arrest was illegal and has sought to be released immediately.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 21. He was sent to ED custody for 14 days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation.