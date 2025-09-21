Bombay HC Sets Up Expert Panel To Tackle Badlapur’s Chaotic Growth, Pushes For Planned Urban Development

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticised the unregulated growth of Badlapur, calling it a recipe for “urban chaos” and a “municipal nightmare.” The court has ordered the creation of a special expert committee to chart out a development blueprint for the town, which comes under the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC) in Thane district. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Arif Doctor observed that the lack of drainage networks, inadequate sewerage systems, and non-functional sewage treatment plants had left thousands of residents without access to even the most basic civic amenities, creating serious public hardships.

The judges noted that the current state of affairs was far beyond the capacity of the municipal administration to handle. They remarked that the Chief Officer of KBMC appeared to lack either the resources or the understanding needed to ensure proper urban planning. Stressing the urgent requirement for outside expertise, the bench ordered that a new panel be set up within two weeks. The committee will be tasked with identifying Badlapur’s most pressing urban challenges and recommending both short-term remedial measures and long-term strategies for sustainable development, ensuring the town does not collapse under chaotic growth.

According to the court’s directions, the improvement committee will consist of specialists and officials from multiple agencies. Members will include representatives nominated by CIDCO, the Director of Town Planning, the Additional Collector of Thane, the CEO of KBMC, a nominee from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and a social worker recommended by the civic body. The judges clarified that the committee’s main goal would be to transform Kulgaon-Badlapur into a “Model Town” on the lines of Navi Mumbai. This integrated approach, they said, would help address infrastructure gaps and ensure orderly, citizen-friendly development.

The case originated from a plea filed by local resident Yashwant Anna Bhoir. He complained that untreated sewage from the Trishul Golden Ville Cooperative Housing Society, developed by A Plus Lifespace, was being illegally released into his adjoining plot. Represented by advocates Avinash Fatangare and Archana Shelar, Bhoir sought urgent intervention. After reviewing the complaint, the court ordered the developer to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Bhoir and directed it to take corrective measures within six weeks. The KBMC was also fined Rs 50,000 for failing to enforce municipal rules and prevent such civic violations.

The judges expressed serious doubts about whether KBMC was fulfilling its duties to prevent illegal drainage connections. They ordered ward-wise inspections of all high-rise buildings to identify violations. The bench was particularly concerned about the environmental impact of untreated sewage flowing directly into the Ulhas river. Calling this practice “an intolerable attack by humans on natural resources,” the court highlighted the ecological dangers of unchecked waste disposal. It warned that if civic bodies and developers continued ignoring environmental laws, Badlapur would not only face urban chaos but also irreversible ecological damage in the coming years.

The court observed that Badlapur has become a rapidly expanding suburb, mainly due to its close rail and road connectivity to Mumbai and Thane. However, the judges cautioned that infrastructure must keep pace with real estate growth. They warned that without strong town planning measures, the area risks turning into a haphazard “concrete jungle” instead of a livable city. Poor planning, they said, directly affects citizens’ right to a healthy environment and public health. If corrective action is delayed, Badlapur could face widespread municipal disorder, with rising cases of waterborne and vector-borne diseases such as typhoid, malaria, and dengue.