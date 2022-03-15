Bombay HC to pronounce judgement on Nawab Malik's plea against his arrest in money laundering case today

The Bombay High Court will pronounce judgement today on the petition filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik seeking quashing of the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing money laundering case in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik in his plea says his arrest was illegal and has sought to be released immediately.The ED has also summoned Faraz Malik, son of Nawab Malik in the case.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 21. He was sent to ED custody for 14 days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation.