Budget 2025: Mumbai and Maharashtra Receive Major Allocations for Infrastructure, Transport, and Development Projects; Check Details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in a speech lasting approximately one hour and 14 minutes, outlining key initiatives for youth, farmers, women, the service sector, employment, loans, and special packages. While the NDA has expressed support for the budget, the opposition has voiced criticism. Additionally, details have been shared regarding the allocations for Mumbai and Maharashtra in the Union Budget.

Maharashtra's infrastructure development is set to receive a boost, with the state continuing its leadership in education, higher education, and technical education. Key initiatives include the establishment of 5 lakh Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools, the provision of broadband services to schools and health centers, the distribution of books in Indian languages, and expanding the capacity and facilities of IITs and medical colleges, all of which are expected to benefit the state's youth. Additionally, the decision to issue identity cards for online gig workers and register them on the e-Shram portal, along with providing health services to nearly 1 crore gig workers under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, highlights a focus on the well-being of students, youth, and the broader population.

Maharashtra’s Allocation in Union Budget 2025

Maharashtra has received significant allocations in the Union Budget for infrastructure and development projects:

MUTP-3 Project: Rs 1,465.33 crore

Pune Metro: Rs 837 crore

Mula Mutha River Conservation: Rs 230 crore (JICA funding)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Railway Projects: Rs 4,003 crore

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Training Institute: Rs 126.60 crore

Mumbai Metro: Rs 1,673.41 crore

Maharashtra Rural Communication Improvement: Rs 683.51 crore

Maharashtra Agri Business Network-Magnet Project: Rs 596.57 crore

Energy Conservation and Lift Irrigation Project: Rs 186.44 crore

Integrated Green Urban Mobility Project: Rs 1,094.58 crore for economic cluster linking.

Maharashtra Leaders React to Union Budget 2025

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have welcomed the Union Budget 2025. While leaders of the Mahagathbandhan have expressed their satisfaction with the budget, opposition leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi and India Alliance have criticized its provisions.

