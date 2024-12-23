Byculla Zoo to Remain Open on Christmas Day, and Closed on 26th December 2024

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that the Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan and Zoo also known as Byculla Zoo will remain open to the public on Wednesday, 25th December 2024, in celebration of Christmas. However, the park and zoo will be closed on Thursday, 26th December 2024.

Typically, the Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan and Zoo is closed on Wednesdays due to a weekly holiday. However, according to a previous resolution passed by the BMC, the zoo and garden will remain open to the public when a public holiday falls on a Wednesday. In this case, the 25th of December, Christmas Day, will see the park and zoo open, but they will be closed on the following day, the 26th of December.

This arrangement provides the public an opportunity to visit the garden and zoo on Christmas Day before they are closed the next day.