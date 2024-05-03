C-Section Delivery Using Mobile Torch: NCW Seeks Detailed Report After Tragic Deaths in Mumbai Hospital

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a detailed report from the Maharashtra government after a c-section delivery using a cell phone torch claimed the lives of a mother and child on Wednesday at the Mumbai civic hospital.

The NCW has written to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra Public Healthcare Department and demanded action over the horrific incident.

NCW on Caesarean Delivery Which Claims Lives of Mother and Child in Mumbai

NCW is shocked by this tragic incident where a mother and child lost their life in hospital. Allegations of the hospital's reliance on a cell phone torch for a caesarian delivery due to a power outage, and the subsequent loss of life, are deeply concerning.

This occurrence, in… — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 3, 2024

"NCW is shocked by this tragic incident where a mother and child lost their life in hospital. Allegations of the hospital's reliance on a cell phone torch for a caesarian delivery due to a power outage and the subsequent loss of life are deeply concerning. This occurrence, in the nation's financial capital, highlights serious issues in healthcare facilities in the state that demand immediate attention," wrote in an X (Twitter) post.

Also Read | Mumbai: Police Constable Dies After Thieves Inject Him with Poison During Pursuit.

NCW said, "The Commission strongly urges a thorough investigation into the matter. The Hon’ble chairperson has sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Healthcare Department, to send a detailed report in 3 days and take decisive action to address the underlying issues and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future."

Caesarean Delivery Claims Lives of Mother and Child in Mumbai Hospital:

A woman was admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital, also known as Sushma Swaraj Maternity Home in Bhandup West in Mumbai. However, on April 29 there was no power and the backup generator was allegedly not turned on by the hospital authorities.

According to the NDTV report, the family of the deceased Saheedun Nisa Ansari alleged that she was taken in for a caesarian operation around 7 AM. She was kept at the hospital the entire day during which the family was told that she was fine. The family said that the surgical procedures were conducted under the mobile torch after the lights went out. They further claimed that another delivery was carried out at the hospital in the dark even after the incident.