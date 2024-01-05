Captain Zoya Agarwal: A Guardian Angel for Dharavi Girl's Aviation Dreams

Countless individuals aspire to pursue their dream careers, yet financial barriers often stand in the way. However, a small act of assistance or support can make a significant difference. This was evident in the story of Nadrat, a resident of Mumbai living in the Dharavi slum area. The dream of becoming a pilot appeared unattainable due to financial constraints. In this inspiring story, The Bharat ki Beti award winner and India's youngest woman pilot, Captain Zoya Agarwal of Air India, emerged as a guardian angel. Her intervention offered Nadrat a helping hand, turning the seemingly unattainable dream of becoming a pilot into a reality.

Recently while giving an interview to ANI, captain Zoya Agarwal, an Air India pilot, shared her reason behind helping Nadrat. She said that "Assisting a slum girl in realizing her dream of becoming a pilot is just the beginning. I aim to turn dreams into reality for every girl with fire in her soul. The aviation sector is set to double in the next 14-15 years, and we need our girls to be a part of it. Lack of resources should not deter them. This is my contribution to PM Modi's vision of a shining India at 75."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On helping a slum girl fulfil her dream to become a pilot, Air India's pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal says, "This just the beginning... I want to make this from a dream to reality, for every girl who's got fire in her soul... The aviation sector is rapidly growing,… pic.twitter.com/eSnlPMeYYE — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

On Captain Zoya Agarwal helping her fulfil her aviation dreams, Nadrat says, "...My mother wanted me to pursue engineering, but I realized I wanted to become a pilot. But we had no resources to fund my training. Even though I cleared the flying school entrance test, I was rejected because of my financial background...Ever since Zoya Agarwal received the 'Bharat ki Beti' award from PM Modi, I felt she would be the one to help me complete my story..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Captain Zoya Agarwal helping her fulfil her aviation dreams, Nadrat (slum girl from Dharavi) says, "...My mother wanted me to pursue engineering but I realised I wanted to become a pilot. But we had no resources to fund my training. Even though I cleared the… pic.twitter.com/OqAm9TpQ5f — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Who is Zoya Agarwal?

Zoya Agarwal is the youngest woman pilot in India to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013. Agarwal garnered attention for her role in saving a passenger's life on a flight bound to New York in 2015.In 2021, Captain Zoya Agarwal led an all-female flight team for Air India, accomplishing the historic feat of flying the world's longest air route from San Francisco (SFO) in the US to Bengaluru. This groundbreaking journey involved crossing the North Pole and was executed on a Boeing 777. Notably, in 2013, Captain Zoya Agarwal had already made history by becoming the youngest woman pilot in India to fly a Boeing 777.

During his address from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi underscored India's commitment to women-led development. He highlighted remarkable achievements in various sectors, including aviation and space missions, showcasing the nation's strides in empowering women and their significant contributions to diverse fields.