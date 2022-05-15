Cargo ship sinks at Mumbai Ballard Pier Port, 3 people rescued

A cargo boat sank at the Ballard Pier port in Mumbai. Meanwhile, three persons in the boat have been rescued and their lives have been saved. The sinking of a cargo boat near Mumbai's Ballard Pier port was revealed on Saturday. The incident happened while the ship-to-shore process was underway. The boat was deployed to bring goods from foreign ships to shore. However, a preliminary estimate is that it sank due to a technical glitch. There were three sailors in the boat. They jumped from the boat and saved their life. Other sailors on a nearby cargo boat grabbed them by the ropes. A few seconds later, the boat sank.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that the Mumbai Port Trust would also look into whether the boat was overloaded.