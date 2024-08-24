Cascade 29: A Grand Celebration of Talent, Unity, and Sportsmanship

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2024 04:05 PM

ang="en">The Jamnabai Narsee Alumni Association (JNAA) is one of India's largest ex-student bodies which aims to help students remain connected to school even years after graduation.The JNAA organizes India's largest annual inter-school Cultural and Sports Festival named Cascade. It was established by the JNAA in 1993 and brings together students of different batches to create, facilitate and execute 70+ events, where over 8000+ students participate from numerous institutions.

The fest begins with the fulfilling experience of Aashayein which successfully took place on 27th July, 2024 . It focuses on providing a culturally wholesome experience for lesser-privileged schools in and around Mumbai. Additionally, it supports students by offering fully funded scholarships and certificates to nurture their creativity and talents. The purpose of Cascade is to bring together students from all across the nation on a common platform. Cascade provides them with an enriching experience as well as an opportunity which they'll cherish for a lifetime.

Participants from grades 1-12 compete and showcase their skills in various avenues of Literary, Performing, and Fine Arts, Sports, and other specialized events of CasPro, CasKids, and Informals. Numero Uno, the concluding event at Cascade, is a personality contest that evaluates participants based on their confidence, wit, self-esteem, and talent; its judges include some of the most eminent personalities across prominent industries.

The 29th Edition of Cascade was held on 10th and 11th August 2024. It was a phenomenal success, showcasing the best in talent and athleticism. This year, over 9,000 students participated, making it a grand celebration of creativity, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The festival included a series of breathtaking performances, with [School Name] emerging as the overall winner. The various events were fierce, and it was a highly exciting close call with many schools delivering outstanding performances that made the judges' decisions incredibly challenging.

The JNAA hosted esteemed judges like Mr. Caesar Gonsalves, Mr. Tanishk Bagchi, Ms. Dhvani Bhanushali, Ms. Arsh Tanna, Mr. Naved Jaffery, Mr.Maneish Paul, and many such eminent personalities who shared their expertise and insights with the students, making it an extremely memorable experience for them.

"We are beyond thrilled with the fabulous success of Cascade 29 and we thank all participating schools, and our whole team for making it possible," said Mr Kanishk Ajmera, Chairperson of Cascade. "The talent, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship displayed by the students were truly inspiring. We are proud to provide a platform that celebrates the abilities of our youth and fosters a spirit of unity and collaboration." The top 3 winners of Cascade 29 were, St. Gregorios High School, Pawar Public School, and Jamnabai Narsee School.

Cascade 29 not only highlighted the extraordinary skills of students but also created an environment of camaraderie and mutual respect. The JNAA looks forward to continuing this tradition of excellence in the years to come.Open in app