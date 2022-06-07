Case registered against Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad in Mumbai

A case has been registered against Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks, whose investigation is started by the police department. A decision will be taken on further actions against her, said State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, in Mumbai.

Former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate after which she was suspended. She also issued an apology and said she unconditionally withdraw her statement. She said that it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

