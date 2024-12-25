Central Government Repatriates NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh

The Central Government has decided to prematurely repatriate Gyaneshwar Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1999 Himachal Pradesh cadre, from the position of Deputy Director General (DDG) at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

According to an official memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Gyaneshwar Singh is being sent back to his parent cadre with immediate effect. The decision has been taken under the provision of 'extended cooling-off.'

This information was shared through an official memorandum by Vandana Chaudhary, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India.

In a recent development, no specific reason has been mentioned in the memorandum regarding the transfer of IPS officer Gyaneshwar Singh back to his home cadre from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Last year, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede had filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against IPS Gyaneshwar Singh, alleging harassment and atrocities punishable under the Scheduled Caste by Singh. Wankhede has alleged Singh of caste-based harassment and atrocities, falling under the Scheduled Castes category. According to Wankhede, during an investigation, Gyaneshwar Singh went beyond the scope of the inquiry and insulted him due to his membership in the Scheduled Castes. The Delhi Police has filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) in this matter at the Patiala House Court.

It is worth noting that Sameer Wankhede is the same officer who had arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in a drug case in Mumbai. At that time, Wankhede was the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Wankhede has also been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore in this case.