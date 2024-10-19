Central Railway Announces 570 Special Train Trips for Diwali and Chhat Puja Festivities

In a bid to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the festive season, Central Railway (CR) has launched 570 special train trips to various destinations across the country for Diwali and Chhat Puja celebrations. The initiative aims to ensure comfortable and convenient travel for passengers.

According to official from Central Railway, it has introduced 85 special trains, which will collectively make these 570 trips, with 42 trips already completed. The special trains include air-conditioned (AC) coaches, mixed combinations of AC, sleeper, and general coaches, as well as unreserved trains to cater to a wide range of passengers.

The trains are set to operate from major hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, among others, covering both regional and long-distance routes.

Important Highlights of Special Trains

108 trips within Maharashtra: These trains will connect cities such as Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded, serving various other enroute destinations.

378 trips for North-bound passengers: These trains will run from Mumbai, Pune, and other locations, connecting key northern cities including Danapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, Agartala, and Santragachi.

84 trips for South-bound passengers: Passengers traveling south can avail special trains to destinations like Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, and Bengaluru.

The introduction of these special trains is expected to help passengers plan their journeys well in advance, ensuring they can celebrate Diwali and Chhat Puja with family and friends. Bookings for the festival special trains are now open, and passengers are encouraged to visit the official website or use the NTES app for detailed timings and halts. For more information, passengers can visit [www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in](http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in) or download the NTES App.