Chembur: B.Sc IT Student Commits Suicide in Hostel

A 23-year-old B.Sc Information Technology second-year student committed suicide in her hostel in Chembur on Wednesday night. The Chembur Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the student has been identified as Diksha Kamble, a resident of the government hostel run by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance at Chembur's Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Girls' Hostel. Originally from Devgarh, she was pursuing her B.Sc IT at the Sasmira Institute of Commerce and Science in Worli.

On Wednesday night, after having dinner, Diksha was seen talking on her mobile phone for a while. Later, she went to her room and hanged herself, taking the extreme step.

A police official stated that when Diksha did not come out of her room for a long time, her friends knocked on the door. When there was no response, hostel authorities broke the door and found her hanging. Upon receiving information about the incident, Chembur Police reached the spot immediately and took her body for post-mortem at Rajawadi Hospital.

The reason behind Diksha's suicide is yet to be determined. The police are currently investigating further to ascertain the cause.