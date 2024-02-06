Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Witnesses Instances of Theft, Security Questioned

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is known as a very safe place. However, there has been an increase in the number of cash, jewelry, and valuables being stolen from the bags of passengers who buy tickets at double the price. This has damaged the credibility of the airport and raised questions about the security system.

A million rupees were stolen:

Binod Kumar Mandal, director of Manipal Group firm, was on his way to Mumbai from Mangaluru on Wednesday when Rs 1 lakh and a fountain pen of Rs 5 were missing from his bag. He complained with the Sahar police.

Jewelry:

Irfan Vohra (45), a computer sales and service businessman, came to know that his bag containing jewellery was snatched from the airport by a person without his knowledge. Vinod Kumar Garga, who had come to Mumbai from Delhi on an IndiGo flight, was picked up by his daughter Sagita in the P6 arrival area of the International Airport. Sunil Mirekar, a private Kagon company employee, was arrested for stealing his bag from the trolley.

Screener, loader suspected:

Police suspect that the airport staff was involved in the thefts. Which may include a loader, screener, or fritter. Investigators are trying to crack down on the thieves by arresting them as soon as possible.

Passengers say...

When you enter a new city, there's always the possibility of cutting pockets or taking away money. So, we keep cash and valuables in our bags to avoid theft. However, there is a sense of insecurity as such crimes have started taking place in areas like airports, which are now heavily guarded.