Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag Pay Homage to the Maratha King

The 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated at various places across the country today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and cited the work and bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The state government had organized a Shiv Jayanti program at Fort Shivneri in Junnar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar were present at the event. Social media is also paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter account to pay tribute to Shivaji Maharaj.

While paying homage to Maharaj, Sachin said that a king like Shivaji Maharaj is born once in a thousand years. "My crores of salutes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. A king like him, who should be the role model of Marathi people, is born once in thousands of years," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. But this history is wrong. Powerful people make those places powerful," Sehwag tweeted. Sehwag has described the glory of the power and power of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.