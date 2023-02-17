Prasidh Krishna to miss IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals wish its pacer 'speedy recovery'

New Delhi, Feb 17 Rajasthan Royals on Friday said that their 26-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow.

Prasidh has suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket.

"We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh's recovery process. The Royals family wants to extend its best wishes to the pace bowler for a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him steaming in soon!" Rajasthan Royals said in a statement.

"Rajasthan Royals would also like to state that our coaching staff has been actively identifying and developing a talented pool of pacers through our trials and preparatory camps, and is keen on seeing the progress being made by them. The franchise should be able to review and make a decision on Prasidh's replacement for IPL 2023 in due time," it said.

