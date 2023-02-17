6.1-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta, Feb 17 A 6.1 magnitude quake jolted 130 km SW of Tual, Indonesia on Friday, US Geological Survey said.

The quake was epicentred at 6.5986 degrees south latitude and 132.0763 degrees east longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting USGS.

Its depth was 38.615 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor