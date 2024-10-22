Children Home In Mumbai Under Scrutiny: Minor Allegedly Abused, POCSO Act Invoked



The Dongri police have received a complaint alleging that a 17-year-old boy was sexually abused by a 16-year-old boy at the Dongri Children's Home. In response, a case has been registered against the 16-year-old boy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, the accused forced the victim, who is already involved in a legal case, to ingest a white powder. The victim was recently detained for allegedly issuing bomb threats on airplanes.

The incident reportedly occurred in the washroom of the Dongri Children Home. On Monday, the accused allegedly forced the victim to swallow more than 10 pills or powder and then tortured him. The accused also reportedly abused the victim. Based on the victim's complaint, police have registered a case under sections 4, 8, and 12 of the POCSO Act.

Sources say that a case has been filed against a 16-year-old boy in the same barrack. Dongri police are currently investigating, and a medical examination of the victim is set to take place soon, with a detailed statement of victim.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in the toilet of the juvenile centre in Dongri.

The victim was detained on charges of threatening to bomb planes. After this, he was sent to Dongri Children Home.