Coldplay Concert in Mumbai: Youth Scammed of ₹2.17 Lakh for Fake Passes

In a shocking incident from Chunnabhatti, a young man was duped of ₹2.17 lakh by an unknown cyber fraudster who promised to send Coldplay concert passes online. Chunnabhatti police have registered a case under the IT Act based on the youth's complaint, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to information provided by the police, the complainant, 18-year-old Virendra Dinesh Jain, is a student residing with his family in the Chunnabhatti area. His father runs a business. On September 24, while at home, Virendra was browsing social media to check if online tickets were available for the Coldplay concert scheduled for January 2025 in Navi Mumbai. During his search, he found a contact number through Google. Upon reaching out, the person on the other end informed him that concert tickets were available for ₹7,500 and ₹10,000.

Trusting the individual, Virendra transferred ₹2.17 lakh online to the bank account provided by the fraudster, intending to purchase passes for himself, his sister, a friend, and his father’s friends. The fraudster had promised to send 24 passes via email. However, the tickets never arrived within the promised time. It was only through his relatives that Virendra discovered the fraud, as they revealed that several people had been duped by similar tactics, where the fraudster lured them with concert passes.

Upon realizing he had been scammed, Virendra immediately reported the incident to the Chunnabhatti police, who registered a complaint against the unknown individual. Following the complaint, the police have filed a case under fraud and the IT Act. Currently, both the local police and the cyber cell are investigating the matter. There have been reports of multiple individuals falling victim to such scams in recent days. The financial wing and the cyber cell are jointly investigating these fraud cases.