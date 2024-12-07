Comedian Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: FIR Filed After Four Days, ₹8 Lakh Extorted

In a shocking incident, comedian Sunil Pal was reportedly kidnapped during an event in Haridwar, with the abductors allegedly extorting ₹8 lakh from him. On Friday night, Santa Cruz Police registered a case against 5-6 unidentified kidnappers. The case has been transferred to Meerut Police for further investigation.

According to the police, Sunil Pal was abducted from a roadside eatery in Haridwar and held captive for two days. The kidnappers initially demanded ₹20 lakh but later released Pal after receiving ₹8 lakh, which he arranged through friends and family.

Sunil Pal, who had traveled to Haridwar for an event, lost contact with his family on December 2. Shortly after, his wife, relatives, and friends began receiving messages from his WhatsApp number demanding ransom. Suspecting foul play, his wife lodged a complaint at the Santa Cruz Police Station on Tuesday evening.

While investigating the complaint, Mumbai Police managed to contact Pal late Tuesday night. He informed them he was in Delhi and on his way to Mumbai, promising to reveal the details of the incident upon his arrival.

On Friday, Pal appeared at the Santa Cruz Police Station to record his statement. He recounted that he had arrived in Haridwar on December 2 for a show. A vehicle had picked him up from the airport and dropped him near a roadside eatery, where another car forcefully took him away.

Blindfolded and transported to an unknown location, Pal was held in a room where the kidnappers revealed their intentions, threatening to kill him and dump his body in a river if their demand for ₹20 lakh was not met. Fearing for his life, Pal convinced the kidnappers to allow him to arrange a smaller amount through friends and family.

Using his mobile phone, Pal messaged his wife and friends, requesting funds. After transferring ₹8 lakh to the kidnappers’ account, he was released on a roadside near Meerut.

After his release, Pal hired an autorickshaw to Ghaziabad and then reached Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate. From there, he took another ride to the Delhi airport and flew back to Mumbai.

Since the kidnapping occurred in Haridwar and Meerut, Santa Cruz Police registered a zero FIR under charges of kidnapping and extortion and transferred the case to Meerut Police for further investigation.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects.