Cyber Attack Hits Kurla Firm: Hackers Demand Bitcoin Ransom After Data Theft

Amid rising incidents of cyber attacks in India following the Pulwama terror strike, a major cyber breach has been reported from Kurla’s LBS Road, where hackers infiltrated the server of a private company and demanded ransom in Bitcoin after stealing critical data.

The incident came to light earlier this month when employees and officials of an advertising-related company headquartered in Kurla attempted to access their internal systems. After facing login issues, they tried resetting the password but found that all data had vanished from the server. This raised suspicions of foul play.

Upon consulting cybersecurity experts, the team discovered a Word document on the server. The file revealed that the company’s Network Attached Storage (NAS) had been compromised, and all data had been encrypted. The hackers claimed to have downloaded sensitive files and provided a link through which the company could recover its data—on the condition that it pays approximately Rs 4.25 lakh worth of Bitcoin.

The message also contained a veiled threat: "We are professionals. Pay the amount in Bitcoin once. If not, forget your data. If you comply, we will also guide you on how to protect yourself from future cyber attacks."

The company was also instructed to send proof of the Bitcoin payment to a specified email address.

Following the breach, the company lodged a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police’s Cyber Cell. The Central Region Cyber Police have registered a case under Sections 65, 66, 43(f), and 43(a) of the Information Technology Act, along with Section 308(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Notably, after the Pahalgam attack, over 10 lakh cyber attacks were reported across India. In response, the Civil Defence Department had advised corporate entities to secure regular backups of their data. Despite the warnings, this latest incident underscores the growing threat of cybercrime and the need for stringent digital security measures.