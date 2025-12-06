Dadar Chaityabhoomi Live Streaming: Large Crowd Gathers for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 to Pay Tribute to Dr Ambedkar

Constitutionalist Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary is observed as Mahaparinirvana Diwas across the country. Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. On this occasion, lakhs of followers from across India gather at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956 and is also known as a Buddhist guru, which is why the Buddhist term “Mahaparinirvana” is used for his death anniversary.

Dr Ambedkar died in Delhi and his body was later brought to Mumbai. On December 7, 1956, he was cremated according to Buddhist rituals at Shivaji Park beach in the presence of nearly 12 lakh followers. Over time, a chaitya was built over his ashes at the same place, now known as Chaityabhoomi.

Also Read | Jai Bhim: Where the Two-Word Slogan That Energised Dalits First Originated.

Each year, on December 6, lakhs of followers arrive at Chaityabhoomi. More than 2.5 lakh people gather to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar. Tributes are also offered in Buddhist monasteries, homes, public places, schools, colleges and government offices. Political leaders visit to offer their respects as well.

Watch Dadar Chaityabhoomi Live Streaming

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Ambedkarite volunteers handle the arrangements for the visitors. In view of the rising footfall, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvana Din Coordination Committee was set up in 2002 to ensure facilities and support in coordination with civic authorities and other agencies. Since 2017, the day is observed with 15 minutes of silence along with Buddha Vandana and Mangal Maitri. Chaityabhoomi remains a significant place of inspiration for the Ambedkarite movement in India and abroad.