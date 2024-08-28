Dahi Handi 2024: 206 Govindas Injured During Janmashtami Celebrations in Mumbai

A total of 206 Govindas were injured across Mumbai during the Dahi Handi celebration on Tuesday, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data and other private hospitals.

The Govindas are reportedly getting treatment for their injuries at the respective OPDs of various private hospitals.

#UPDATE | Maharashtra | 206 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Crowds gathered at various locations in Mumbai and Thane to watch the Dahi Handi celebrations. Huge crowds were also seen at traditional spots like Worli and Dadar in Mumbai, as well as Khopat and Tempi Naka in Thane district. High prizes were announced for the winning Govinda teams that successfully broke handis (earthen pots filled with curd).