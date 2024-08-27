Dahi Handi 2024: Women Govindas Successfully Form Human Pyramid To Break Matki in Mumbai (Watch Video)

In an exciting display of strength and camaraderie, women Govindas took the spotlight at the Dahi Handi festival in Dadar, Mumbai, breaking the 'matki' to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth. This event not only showcased the vibrant spirit of the festival but also highlighted the increasing involvement and recognition of women in this traditionally male-dominated event. The successful breaking of the 'matki' was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the crowd.

Across Mumbai and Thane, a variety of dahi handis with prizes worth lakhs of rupees have been set up for the celebrations. Notable events include those organized by Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan, MNS Dahi Handi, Tembhi Naka, Swami Pratishthan, and Sankalp Pratishthan. In Thane, the Culture Youth Foundation's Dahi Handi, organized by Pratap Sarnaik, offers a prize of Rs 11 lakh to the team that sets a world record. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are expected to attend the Sanskriti Yuva Pratishthan event at 4 pm.

Maharashtra: Women Govindas form a human pyramid to break the 'matki' as Dahi Handi festival celebrations continue in Dadar area of Mumbai.#LokmatTimes#KrishnaJanmashtami#Janmashtami#WomenAtheltepic.twitter.com/dr72bgjeHI — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 27, 2024

Dahi Handi commemorates a story from Lord Krishna's childhood. Known for his love of curd and butter, young Krishna, with his mischievous nature, would steal these items from the houses in Gokul, much to the frustration of the local women. To prevent Krishna from reaching their curd and butter, the women began hanging them from the ceiling. Krishna and his friends then formed human pyramids to break these pots and enjoy the contents. This playful act of unity and teamwork is celebrated annually during the Dahi Handi festival. This year, Dahi Handi falls on Tuesday, August 27, a day after Krishna Janmashtami, which was observed on Monday, August 26. The Ashtami Tithi for Krishna Janmashtami began at 3:39 AM on August 26 and concluded at 2:19 AM on August 27.



