Dead body of 20-year-old woman found at Mahim railway station

Mumbai is witnessing an increase in crime cases. As such, a shocking incident has taken place. A 20-year-old woman was found murdered at Mahim railway station on Tuesday and her body was dumped in a white sack. The incident has caused a stir in the station area and police are investigating further.

According to the information received, the burnt body has not been identified yet and she was stabbed four times in the abdomen. Police have registered a case of murder in this regard. At 9.30 am, a trackman found the body and reported it to the station master. The Mumbai Central GRP was then informed and a case of murder was registered. The body has been shifted to Nair Hospital for autopsy.

According to police, the woman was wearing a mangalsutra. Not only that, she also had mehndi on her hands. She was found with Rs 200. She was wearing a shirt and she was about 4.5 feet tall. She also had two tattoos on her arm. Therefore, work is underway to identify her.