Devendra Fadnavis Disagrees with Abrupt Closure of Mumbai’s Kabutarkhanas, Urges Regulated Measures to Mitigate Health Risks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to continue feeding pigeons in a controlled manner at Kabutarkhana until long-term alternatives are worked out. On July 31, the Bombay High Court directed the closure of kabutarkhanas citing health risks involved and based on it, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) covered the kabutarkhana in Dadar. Several Jain organisations objected to it citing their century-old tradition and were supported by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. In the wake of the opposition, Fadnavis called a meeting of officials on Tuesday. CM Fadnavis, speaking at a review meeting on the issue at Mantralaya, said that while the health concerns associated with pigeon shelters are valid, suddenly shutting them down is not a practical solution.

He emphasised the need to strike a balance between animal welfare, environmental concerns and public health. “Feeding should continue, but in a regulated way, until proper arrangements are made,” he said, adding that the current situation demands a sensitive yet practical approach. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Employment and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Milind Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department.

The CM pointed out that the pigeon population in several parts of Mumbai has led to public health issues, including respiratory problems and unhygienic conditions due to droppings. He called for a scientific study to assess the impact of Kabutarkhana on public health and suggested the use of technical solutions to manage the waste.He also proposed setting a feeding schedule to help maintain hygiene and ensure the well-being of the birds. The CM mentioned that he had earlier discussed the issue with animal rights activist and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. The matter is currently sub judice, with a writ petition being heard in the Bombay High Court. Fadnavis said the state and BMC should present their side in court, and, if necessary, be prepared to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.