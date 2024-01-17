Dharavi Man Arrested for Morphing and Circulating Actress's Explicit Photos

A 34-year-old man named Sanjay Shalgar has been arrested in the Dharavi area for allegedly morphing and circulating explicit photos of a well-known actress on social media. The Versova police tracked him down based on information gleaned from Facebook, Instagram, and mobile forensic analysis. Shalgar, originally from Pune, was brought to the Versova police station under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Krishnakant Upadhyay and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Pawar. He is currently in custody for further investigation.

"The accused came to our attention through social media and forensic analysis of the victim's phone," a police official stated. "He sent morphed photos to the victim's family and friends on WhatsApp, and even threatened her online with rape and murder." The actress, who had been residing in Andheri for the past two years, learned about the morphed photos on December 27th through a friend on social media. She subsequently filed a complaint with the Versova police, requesting them to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address from where the threats originated. Shalgar has been charged under the IT Act in connection with this case.