Dharavi Redevelopment: Eligible Residents to Receive 350 Sq Ft Apartments with Amenities
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2024 03:56 PM2024-01-15T15:56:31+5:302024-01-15T15:57:27+5:30
Mumbai: In a significant development for the long-awaited Dharavi redevelopment project, a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government has announced that eligible residents will receive apartments measuring at least 350 square feet, each equipped with an independent kitchen and toilet. This announcement, made by the special purpose vehicle Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPL), marks a 17% increase in floor area compared to other slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai, the highest yet.
DRPL spokesperson:
"The new homes will be dream dwellings for all Dharavikars, elevating their living standards. Each house will reflect the aspirations of Dhavrikar residents, who are the true spirit of Mumbai. We are committed to fulfilling these dreams and aspirations while preserving the soul of Dharavi within this transformative project."
Eligible resident apartments will:
- Have existed prior to January 1, 2000
- Feature independent kitchens and toilets in each flat
- Be secure, well-lit, ventilated, and hygienic
Key objectives of Dharavi redevelopment:
- Preserving Dharavi's vibrant and distinct entrepreneurial culture
- Developing Dharavi as a commercial and industrial hub
- Creating a globally connected city
Amenities for Dharavikars:
- Economic opportunities
- Future-oriented education and vocational training
- Modern healthcare facilities
- Quality lifestyle amenities
- Community halls
- Recreational areas
- Public gardens
- Hospitals
- Childcare centers
For ineligible residents:
- Accommodations under the Maharashtra government's proposed affordable rental housing policy
- Development of New Dharavi with similar amenities as original Dharavi
DRPL's challenges:
- Transforming Dharavi
- Eliciting support from all stakeholders
- Implementing best practices from similar projects in Singapore and other advanced nations
- Setting new benchmarks for slum rehabilitation and urban rejuvenation