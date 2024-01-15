Dharavi Redevelopment: Eligible Residents to Receive 350 Sq Ft Apartments with Amenities

Mumbai: In a significant development for the long-awaited Dharavi redevelopment project, a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government has announced that eligible residents will receive apartments measuring at least 350 square feet, each equipped with an independent kitchen and toilet. This announcement, made by the special purpose vehicle Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPL), marks a 17% increase in floor area compared to other slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai, the highest yet.

DRPL spokesperson:

"The new homes will be dream dwellings for all Dharavikars, elevating their living standards. Each house will reflect the aspirations of Dhavrikar residents, who are the true spirit of Mumbai. We are committed to fulfilling these dreams and aspirations while preserving the soul of Dharavi within this transformative project."

Eligible resident apartments will:

Have existed prior to January 1, 2000

Feature independent kitchens and toilets in each flat

Be secure, well-lit, ventilated, and hygienic

Key objectives of Dharavi redevelopment:

Preserving Dharavi's vibrant and distinct entrepreneurial culture

Developing Dharavi as a commercial and industrial hub

Creating a globally connected city

Amenities for Dharavikars:

Economic opportunities

Future-oriented education and vocational training

Modern healthcare facilities

Quality lifestyle amenities

Community halls

Recreational areas

Public gardens

Hospitals

Childcare centers

For ineligible residents:

Accommodations under the Maharashtra government's proposed affordable rental housing policy

Development of New Dharavi with similar amenities as original Dharavi

DRPL's challenges: