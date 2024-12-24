Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Maharashtra Govt Announces 10 Years of Zero-Maintenance Fees for Residents

Stepping into a new home with state-of-the-art amenities and being told there’s no maintenance fee for the next 10 years might sound like a dream. However, this is a reality for Dharavikars, as the Dharavi Redevelopment Project promises sustainable development and a maintenance-free decade for its residents. The state government has announced a decision to ease the rehabilitation process for Dharavi residents.

Under the plan, residents shifting to new flats will be exempt from paying maintenance charges for the next 10 years. During this period, the developer will bear full responsibility for maintaining the housing co-operative societies. Additionally, the government has proposed reserving 10% of the total construction space in the societies for commercial corridors. The income generated from this commercial use is expected to provide a sustainable revenue stream for the societies.

Across the country, flat owners are typically required to pay a fixed service charge for society maintenance, a rule also applicable to MHADA buildings. However, Dharavi residents will enjoy a lifetime exemption from such fees under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. For the first 10 years, no maintenance charges will be levied on residents, and future expenses will be covered through revenue generated from the commercial use of 10% of the total construction area. Additionally, as mandated by law, the developer will deposit the corpus fund allocated for each flat owner with the competent authority.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project aims to enhance the quality of life for residents by offering essential facilities such as 24-hour water supply, independent toilets, and kitchens. Eligible residents who settled in Dharavi before 2000 will receive 350-square-foot flats, which is 17% larger than the 300-square-foot homes typically provided under other slum rehabilitation projects.

Uniquely, this project guarantees rehabilitation without imposing any financial burden on residents. Eligible Dharavikars will receive free flats, while ineligible residents can access housing at affordable rates through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or under a rental agreement-purchase scheme.