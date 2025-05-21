Direct Cruise Services From Mumbai To Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Taking a revolutionary step in India’s marine tourism sector, Mumbai is on track to become the new hub for ‘cruise connectivity’. Following the recent inauguration of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, direct cruise services from Mumbai to Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to be launched soon. The plan by the Mumbai Port Authority is in its final stages.

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is the country’s largest cruise terminal, with the capacity to handle over one million passengers annually via sea routes.

Soon, cruise services from Mumbai won’t be limited to just Goa, Kochi, or Sri Lanka—tourists will also be able to travel by cruise to the breathtakingly beautiful Lakshadweep and Andaman-Nicobar Islands in the Indian Ocean. A senior official from the Mumbai Port Authority told Sakal that infrastructure and marine routes are being rapidly developed to provide tourists with an experience that combines natural beauty, beaches, and culture in a single journey.

At present, Cordelia Cruises offers regular services from Mumbai to Goa and Kochi. Following this,'Resort World Cruises' is expected to start other international cruise services after the monsoon. Experts believe that the introduction of long-distance cruise routes to destinations like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands—known for their unique tourism appeal—will significantly boost domestic tourism.

Features of the Terminal:

Capacity to handle 10,000 tourists daily

Space to dock five international cruises simultaneously

72 immigration counters, luxury lounges, food courts, and selfie points

Food options include Indian vegetarian, Jain, and Halal meals

Special tours are planned exclusively for marine tourism