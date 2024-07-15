Disha Salian Death Case: BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Requests Mumbai Police Commissioner to Change Officer

Mumbai, July 15: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has requested the Mumbai Police Commissioner to change the officer responsible for taking his statement in the ongoing investigation into Disha Salian's death.

Rane on Monday wrote on x (formerly Twitter), “I have requested CP Mumbai to change the concerned officer who will take my statement in the Disha Salian case. I have reservations abt his background n who he is in touch with according to my sources. CP has assured me he will change and let me know.”

The Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday asked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to share information about Disha Salian's death. Salian, 28, former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on June 8, 2020 in Malad.

Rane had claimed that Salian's death was not a suicide but a murder. The SIT issued a summons to Rane, asking him to provide any information he had.