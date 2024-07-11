Disha Salian Suicide Case: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane To Be Questioned By Mumbai Police

Recent developments in the death of Disha Salian have put BJP MLA Nitesh Rane under scrutiny. Allegations regarding Salian's death have led Mumbai police to look into the claims made by MLA Rane. Disha Salian, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from her Mumbai residence's balcony. While initially considered a suicide by the police, MLA Nitesh Rane has alleged that Salian was murdered, presenting evidence to support his claim.

During the Nagpur winter session, MLA Nitesh Rane called for a thorough investigation into Disha Salian's death. This request has prompted Mumbai police to summon Rane for questioning. According to police reports, Disha Salian spoke to a friend in London shortly before her death, expressing anxiety due to work. Her fiancé, Rohan, tried to enter her room but found it locked. Looking through the window, he saw Disha on the ground outside.

VIDEO | "I have been saying that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case was a murder case, there was a conspiracy to hide the murder. There was an MVA government, Uddhav Thackeray was the CM; Aditya Thackeray's name was in suspect, if he has not done anything, he should… pic.twitter.com/1zc5OvFpOg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also involved in the case, linking it to the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. CBI findings suggest that Disha Salian had alcohol on the day she died and fell from the roof accidentally.

This case has stirred political controversy, with different groups making allegations and counter-allegations about Salian's death. Investigating MLA Nitesh Rane's claims is a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of this sensitive case.