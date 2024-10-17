Diwali 2024: MSRTC Adds 100 Electric Buses To Reduce Festive Rush

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plans to introduce 100 electric buses to its fleet this month in preparation for the Diwali festival. These 12-meter buses are part of a larger order of 5,150 electric buses from Olectra Greentech Limited, as confirmed by an MSRTC official. Once all the buses are in service, they are expected to operate during the Diwali season.

Previously, a contractor provided 130 electric "Midi" buses, each measuring 9 meters. The new 12-meter buses will significantly enhance MSRTC's passenger capacity. Additionally, 13 buses from an earlier order have recently been delivered, bringing the contractor's total to 100, with 87 of those delivered earlier. Currently, these buses are operational on the Mumbai-Pune route.

The new buses, designed to accommodate 45 passengers (excluding the driver), can travel up to 400 km on a single charge and take only 1.45 hours to recharge. They are set to serve routes such as Imamwada-Nagpur, Chandrapur, Nashik, Borivali, and Satara.