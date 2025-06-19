Dog Kennel Worth ₹10 Crore Being Built for Mumbai Police’s Dog Squad

In a significant step towards strengthening the city’s crime-fighting capabilities, the Mumbai Police is building a modern dog kennel at Marol Ground at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. The new facility will house over 50 police dogs, who play a crucial role in city security and crime detection operations.

According to sources in the Mumbai Police Department, the new kennel will not only provide accommodation for active-duty dogs but will also include an isolation centre for sick canines. Dogs requiring medical attention will be housed in the isolation unit and given necessary treatment.

The kennel will also serve as a retirement home for service dogs. Until now, Mumbai Police dogs were retired after 10 to 12 years of active duty and handed over to dog lovers or NGOs for further care. However, under the new arrangement, retired dogs will be accommodated within the same kennel facility, ensuring better post-service care.

In addition, the complex will feature a dedicated training centre for new recruits in the dog squad. Every dog undergoes rigorous training before being inducted into the force, and this facility will be instrumental in preparing them for police duty.

With a population of over 1.5 crore people, Mumbai’s security rests in the hands of more than 52,000 police officers and personnel. Despite this large force, police dogs provide indispensable support in solving complex criminal cases, thanks to their unmatched detection capabilities.

Why Does Mumbai Police Rely on DogSquad?

As criminal activities continue to evolve, police dogs have become an essential part of investigative procedures. At crime scenes, dogs can trace criminals based on scent. The selection and deployment of dogs form an integral part of the investigative process.

Mumbai Police’s dog squad was established in 1967 and has been actively involved in crime detection ever since. Scientific data shows that the human body sheds approximately 40,000 skin cells every hour and narcotics carry more than 105 distinct odours. Detecting such specific traces is difficult for humans, but dogs have a remarkable ability to smell and retain scent memory.

Currently, the Mumbai Police has two divisions. One operates under the Crime Branch, with 8 dogs trained in narcotics detection and crime scene tracking. The other division comprises 24 dogs deployed for bomb detection and VIP security duties.