Drug in Courier Scam: Mumbai-Based Pharma Researcher Loses Rs 3.48 Crore; Three Arrested From Kerala

A researcher working at a pharmaceutical company was duped of ₹3.48 crore by scammers who falsely accused him of sending drugs through a courier. The North Cyber Police have arrested three suspects from Kerala in connection with the case. According to the police, the main accused orchestrated the fraud from Dubai.

The Fraudulent Scheme

The victim, a pharmaceutical researcher, was contacted via WhatsApp by unknown individuals between November 6 and November 26. The fraudsters claimed that a courier sent in his name contained drugs and that a complaint had been registered with the Delhi Cyber Cell. Under the guise of verifying his bank account, the scammers tricked him into transferring money to various accounts, ultimately defrauding him of ₹3.48 crore.

Police Investigation

After the victim lodged a complaint with the North Cyber Police, Senior Police Inspector Suvarna Shinde assigned the investigation to officers Kiran Aher and API Sandeep Pachgane. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were operating from Kerala. Acting on this lead, a police team was dispatched to Kerala, where three individuals were apprehended.

Arrest Details

The arrested suspects have been identified as Anwarshad P.S. (44),Amirshad K.K. (28) and Muhsin C. (53).

They were arrested from Kozhikode, Kerala. A local court has remanded them to police custody until November 30.

Financial Trail

The investigation revealed that the accused operated multiple bank accounts to execute the fraud. The second accused, Amirshad, allegedly received ₹90 lakh in one of his accounts on instructions from Shahad, the prime suspect based in Dubai. The amount was then converted into cryptocurrency (USDT) and transferred to Shahad.

The police are continuing their investigation to track down Shahad and uncover further details about the scam.