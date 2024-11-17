Dry Days in Mumbai: Liquor Shops to Remain Closed Due to Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024; Check Dates

Mumbai, India's financial capital, is set to observe several dry days in the upcoming weeks of November due to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. In accordance with an order from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the sale of liquor will be banned across Mumbai and other cities to ensure the smooth conduct of the state polls.

Upcoming Dry Days in Mumbai:

November 18: Liquor sales in Mumbai and other cities will be prohibited after 6 pm.

November 19: A full dry day in Mumbai, a day before the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

November 20: On voting day, the sale of liquor will remain banned in Mumbai until 6 pm.

November 23: Liquor sales will be banned until 6 pm as the Election Commission announces the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

Prohibitions have been imposed in areas where elections are scheduled, particularly on voting day and the day of vote counting, to prevent any disruptions in the electoral process.

According to the official schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20. All 288 Assembly constituencies in the state will vote in a single phase.