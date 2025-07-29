Dubai–Mumbai SpiceJet Flight: Man Caught Smoking E-Cigarette Mid-Air; Case Registered

In a shocking incident onboard a Dubai-Mumbai SpiceJet flight, a male passenger was caught smoking an e-cigarette mid-air, causing panic and outrage among fellow passengers. The unusual act took place on SpiceJet Flight SG-60 and has now led to a police case being registered at Sahar Police Station in Mumbai.

According to the complaint, the passenger, identified as Murtaza R. Khan, was found smoking inside the aircraft lavatory during the journey. The crew detected the smell of smoke around 10 PM, prompting Senior Cabin Crew member Mahesh Lola to trace the source. Upon inquiry, Khan admitted to smoking an e-cigarette in the rear lavatory and handed over the green-colored device to the crew, which was subsequently confiscated.

SpiceJet officials stated that prior to take-off, passengers had been clearly informed that smoking onboard is strictly prohibited, as per aviation safety norms. No-smoking signs were also visibly displayed throughout the cabin.

Following protocol, Mahesh Lola alerted the flight’s captain and informed airport authorities upon landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Terminal 2). SpiceJet’s duty manager, Chandrakant Sonawane, formally lodged a complaint with airport security.

The Sahar Police have registered a case against the passenger under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. A police officer from Sahar police station confirmed that Khan has been booked for violating in-flight smoking rules and has been served a notice to appear before the police for further inquiry.

This incident once again highlights the importance of adhering to aviation safety protocols, with authorities expected to take strict action to deter such violations in future.