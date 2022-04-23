'Due to PM Modi's Mumbai visit we won't visit Matoshri tomorrow', says Rana couple

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who have announced to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri Bungalow, have changed their roles. Tensions were high in some parts of Mumbai as Shiv Sainiks took an aggressive stance against the Rana couple. Even after the appeal of Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, the Rana couple insisted on their role. But now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have avoided going to 'Matoshri' area. Ravi Rana informed about this in a press conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Mumbai on Sunday. Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award will be given to the person who has worked for the country from this year. This year's first award has been announced to Prime Minister Modi. Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai tomorrow (Sunday) to accept the award. "Modi's visit should not be disrupted or canceled, so we are withdrawing our role," Ravi Rana said.