E-Summit '25: Pursuit of Eminence – Empowering Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship drives a nation’s economy, sparking innovation and empowering visionaries to become job creators. The Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Bombay, Asia’s largest student-run non-profit organization, proudly presents E-Summit ‘25 – Pursuit of Eminence, the 20th edition of Asia’s largest business conclave, on February 1-2, 2025.

The event features the Ten Minute Million (TTMM), India’s first live funding platform, offering up to INR 3.5 million to startups. Attendees can hear from inspiring leaders like Nandan Nilekani, Anupam Mittal, and over 120 speakers.

Highlights include the Startup Expo, I-Hack with INR 6 lakh prizes, Entre-MUN, and hands-on workshops. Competitions like IPL Auction and Corporate Duel, alongside an internship fair and virtual stock market, make this a must-attend at IIT Bombay.

Capital and E-Gaming Federation present the conclave in association with Campa Cola and Canara Bank as the Debt Financing Partner. Lokmat as media partner. It boasts AWS as Cloud Partner, Krafton India as Gaming Partner, Zeropearl as Platinum Partner, India India AI as Gold Partner, Somany Impresa as Case Study Partner and Singapore Management University as Catalyst Partner.

