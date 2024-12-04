Egg Prices Soar to Rs 100 Per Dozen in Mumbai Ahead of Christmas and New Year

As Christmas and New Year approach, egg prices in Mumbai have soared by Rs 96-100 per dozen, or Rs 8 per egg, in retail stores across the city. Traders warn that this price hike is likely to continue until mid-January, fueled by the seasonal surge in demand during the festive season. With celebrations around the corner, demand for eggs traditionally rises due to the preparation of sweets, cakes, and other festive delicacies.

As of Tuesday, eggs were priced at Rs 96 in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Rs 96-108 in Bandra, Rs 96-100 in Jogeshwari, and Rs 88 in a large wholesale-retail store in Mahim. In Kalwa, Thane, wholesalers sold eggs for Rs 84. Raju Shewale, vice chairman of the National Egg Coordination Committee's Mumbai zone, explained that production has sharply declined in South India due to the onset of winter. The current wholesale rate for 100 eggs stands at Rs 650 and may rise to Rs 700-725 in the coming days. Cold weather and increased consumption in states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are contributing factors to the price increase.

Abdullah Dhaga of Isa Egg Traders in Jogeshwari shared that this is the highest rate he's ever seen, with wholesale eggs now selling at Rs 7 each, or Rs 84 per dozen. Unlike previous years, when prices dropped during festivals like Shravan, Diwali, and fasting periods, prices have remained high throughout the year. South Indian states like Hyderabad, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, which are major suppliers to Mumbai and northern and western India, are seeing shifting supply-demand dynamics, further contributing to the current price surge. With the festive season's demand expected to rise, egg prices in Mumbai could see even higher increases as the year-end holidays approach.