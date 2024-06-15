Eid al-Adha 2024: Security Tightened at Mumbai’s Deonar Slaughter House for Bakri Eid

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed more than 200 dome cameras at the Deonar Slaughterhouse as a security measure for the Bakri Eid festival. Additionally, over one thousand employees, from waste disposal workers to fire marshals, will be deployed for emergency management.

A special market for buffaloes and goats will be held from June 5 to June 19, 2024, at the Deonar Slaughterhouse in preparation for Bakri Eid. During the festival, the slaughter of goats is permitted on the day of the festival (likely June 17, 2024) and for two days thereafter. The permission for religious slaughter of goats is subject to the 'religious slaughter policy.' As in previous years, the ritual slaughter of buffaloes is only allowed at the Deonar Slaughterhouse.

As part of the security and health measures, the civic body has installed 210 dome cameras and 6 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, along with live video transmission at the slaughterhouse. "More than 1000 employees will be working to provide services at the Deonar Slaughterhouse. Officers, workers, and other staff from various departments, such as waste disposal, security, health services, pesticide control, ambulance services, fire marshals for emergency management, grievance redressal, and information and technology, will be on duty during the festival," said a senior civic official.

Approximately 150,000 to 200,000 goats and 12,000 to 15,000 buffaloes are brought to the Deonar Slaughterhouse for sale during Eid. A QR code system is being used for the registration of traders and the management of inbound and outbound animals.

"Around 300 security guards from the municipal corporation will be deployed in two shifts for security purposes at the Deonar Slaughterhouse," the official added.