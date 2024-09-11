Eid-e-Milad 2024: Haji Ali and Mahim Dargahs Cancel Shamiana Lounge Setup Amid Processions in Mumbai

The Sufi shrines of Haji Ali and Mahim Dargahs have cancelled their plans to set up the massive Shamiana Lounge at J J Hospital Junction on September 19. Sohail Khandwani, managing trustee of both dargahs, announced that the decision was made due to logistical challenges, as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions are scheduled for September 18, leaving insufficient time to erect the tent.

"Initially, we had planned to set up the Shamiana on September 16, which marks the Prophet's birthday. However, due to the Ganesh Chaturthi visarjan on September 17, Muslim religious leaders and activists decided to move the processions to September 18," explained the managing trustee.

According to a report of TOI, "We had hoped it would be on September 19, but since the visarjan takes place till late, it is not logistically possible to erect such a massive pandal in such a short time, and we are deferring it to the next year," said Khandwani.