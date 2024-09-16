Eid-e-Milad Holiday: Byculla’s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo Open on September 18, Closed on September 19

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, located in Byculla (East), also known as Byculla Zoo will remain open to the public on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and closed the following day, Thursday, September 19, 2024. This announcement comes from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following a change in the public holiday schedule.

The Government of Maharashtra recently issued a notification shifting the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad from Monday, September 16, to Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The holiday will apply to both the Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. As a result, the earlier declared holiday on Monday has been canceled.

According to a BMC resolution, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo remains open on public holidays that fall on Wednesdays, with a closure the following day. In line with this, the zoo will welcome visitors on September 18 and will be closed on September 19, 2024.