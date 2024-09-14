Eid-E-Milad Holiday in Mumbai Date: Maharashtra Govt Rescheduled Official Holiday for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi in City

The Maharashtra government on Friday (September 13) rescheduled the official Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024 holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18.

As the Anant Chaturdashi (Ganpati Visarjan) falls on September 17, the Muslim community in the city has decided to hold its Eid Milad processions on September 18 instead of September 16, and hence, the holiday is being rescheduled, an official release stated.

Local collectors can take decision on similar rescheduling of Eid-E-Milad holiday in other districts as per the circumstances, it added.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi marks the birth date of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him)which is on September 16 and the procession is set to be carried out on September 18. The Muslim community at the Khilafat House in Byculla has decided to postpone the date as it clashing with Ganpati Visarjan.

Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Sunday urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to declare holiday on September 18 for Eid-e-Milad instead of September 16.